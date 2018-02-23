Rupee hits 3-month low on PNB fraud, US rate hike plan

The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files) The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files)

With importers forced to buy dollars from the spot and forward market after banks tightened the rules for import finance in the wake of the Punjab National Bank fraud, the rupee on Thursday fell by 28 paise to end at a new three-month low of 65.04 against the US dollar.

Bringing further pressure on the rupee, importers also rushed to cover unhedged positions amid fears over an imminent rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. This is the lowest closing of the Indian currency since November 20 last year.

According to dealers, heavy dollar demand to meet payment liabilities and overseas commitments in the face of import finance restrictions after the PNB’s Rs 11,400 crore fraud announcement impacted the rupee trade. “Banks have tightened the rules for issuing letters of undertaking (LoUs) and other guarantees. They are also asking for more documents. Most banks have tightened the scrutiny of LoUs and letters of comfort. As importers can’t delay payments, they are forced to buy dollars from the spot and forward market,” said a banking source.

The rupee is likely to remain under the pressure in the coming days as the PNB fraud has made it tougher for importers to get LoUs, said a dealer. Though the RBI has stepped in and sold dollars, the volatility in the forex market is likely to continue till the situation stabilises in the banking sector.

According to dealers, the forex market sentiment was also impacted after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) (a committee within the US Federal Reserve System (the Fed)) minutes of the latest policy meet cemented expectations that the Fed will hike rates under its new chief Jerome Powell next month and showed more confidence on the economic outlook and increasingly optimistic on reaching their 2 per cent inflation target.

Mounting concerns over multiple interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve this year and also overrun by extremely bullish dollar undertone, panic-stricken importers rushed to cover their overseas liabilities. The rupee was highly volatile in the last few trading sessions.

The rupee opened with a sharp gap-down at 65.02 against Wednesday’s close of 64.76 following heavy dollar buying by commercial banks and corporates in an extremely volatile trading at the interbank foreign exchange market. It fell further to hit a fresh intra-day low of 65.11 in late afternoon deals due to heavy import covering before finally concluding the day at 65.04, showing a sharp loss of 28 paise, or 0.43 per cent.

Sustained capital outflows from domestic stocks markets also predominantly weighed on the trading front. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,214.18 crore on Wednesday as per exchanges data.

