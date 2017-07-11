Rupee goes up 7 paise to 64.46 on dollar inflows

In 2000, cost overrun faced by central-sector infrastructure projects was as high as 36 per cent. (Representational image) In 2000, cost overrun faced by central-sector infrastructure projects was as high as 36 per cent. (Representational image)

The rupee advanced 7 paise to 64.46 against the US dollar today amid increased supply of the American currency by exporters and fresh foreign capital inflows. A higher start in domestic equities, besides weakness in the dollar overseas, lent the rupee a hand. Yesterday, the rupee had strengthened by 7 paise to end at a fresh two-week high of 64.53 against the US currency on sustained dollar selling by exporters amid a record rally in domestic equities.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 86.39 points, or 0.27 per cent, to trade at a new peak of 31,802.03 in early session today.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App