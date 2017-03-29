Rupee gains 9 paise more against dollar at 64.95

On Monday, scripting its second-biggest single-day gain this year, the rupee had zoomed 37 paise to close at a 17-month high of 65.04. On Monday, scripting its second-biggest single-day gain this year, the rupee had zoomed 37 paise to close at a 17-month high of 65.04.

The rupee advanced 9 paise against the dollar to breach the 65 level at 64.95 — a fresh 17-month high — in early session on Wednesday on increased liquidation of the American currency by exporters and banks. A higher stock opening and continued foreign inflows made the going easy for the rupee.

However, the dollar’s recovery against some currencies overseas restricted the rupee upmove. On Monday, scripting its second-biggest single-day gain this year, the rupee had zoomed 37 paise to close at a 17-month high of 65.04.

Forex and money markets were closed on Tuesday for ‘Gudi Padwa’. The benchmark BSE Sensex rose further by 84.92 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 29,494.44 in early trade.

