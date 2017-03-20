Rupee gains 9 paise against US dollar in early trade

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

The rupee strengthened by 9 paise to trade at 65.37 against the dollar in opening trade today on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks. A weak dollar in overseas markets and selling of the US currency by exporters and banks supported the rupee in opening trade, forex dealers said. Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market and strong FII inflows influenced the rupee uptrend, they added.

On Friday, the rupee had lost 5 paise to end at 65.46 against the US currency on dollar demand from importers and suspected RBI intervention, ending its four-day dream run. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 50.49 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 29,699.48 in opening trade.

