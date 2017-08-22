Only in Express

Rupee gains 8 paise against dollar in early trade

Yesterday, the rupee had ended marginally higher at 64.14 against the US currency due to some dollar demand from importers and corporates.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:August 22, 2017 10:33 am
rupee rate, inr to us dollar, rupee rate today, bse, sensex, american dollar rate, inr morning trade, exchange rate today, indian express Besides, the dollar’s weakness against major currencies overseas and a higher opening in domestic stocks kept the domestic unit in good spirit, forex dealers said. (Representational)
Related News

The rupee advanced by 8 paise to 64.06 against the US dollar in early session today on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks. Besides, the dollar’s weakness against major currencies overseas and a higher opening in domestic stocks kept the domestic unit in good spirit, forex dealers said.

Yesterday, the rupee had ended marginally higher at 64.14 against the US currency due to some dollar demand from importers and corporates. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by 218.19 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 31,477.04 in early trade.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 22: Latest News