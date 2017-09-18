Rupee gains 7 paise against dollar as stocks zoom

Nifty rallied by 68.95 points, or 0.68 per cent to hit a new high of 10,154.35. (Representational photo) Nifty rallied by 68.95 points, or 0.68 per cent to hit a new high of 10,154.35. (Representational photo)

The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to 64.01 against the US dollar on Monday on selling of the greenback by banks and exporters.

The dollar’s slide against some currencies overseas ahead of the Fedral Reserve’s meet beginning tomorrow and a stronger opening of domestic equities took the rupee high.

On Friday, the rupee had gained 4 paise to end at 64.08 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the Nifty rallied by 68.95 points, or 0.68 per cent to hit a new high of 10,154.35 and the benchmark Sensex spurted 190.17 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 32,462.78 in the opening trade.

