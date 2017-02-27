Rupee gains 17 paise in early trade

On Thursday, the rupee had gained 14 paise to close at 66.82 a dollar on fresh selling of the American currency by banks and exporters on the back of weakness of greenback in the overseas market. On Thursday, the rupee had gained 14 paise to close at 66.82 a dollar on fresh selling of the American currency by banks and exporters on the back of weakness of greenback in the overseas market.

Continuing its uptrend, the rupee firmed up by another 17 paise to 66.65 against the US dollar in early trade today at the Interbank Foreign Exchange on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks. Besides, the dollar’s weakness against some currencies overseas supported the rupee but a lower opening of the domestic equity market capped the gain, forex dealers said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

On Thursday, the rupee had gained 14 paise to close at 66.82 a dollar on fresh selling of the American currency by banks and exporters on the back of weakness of greenback in the overseas market. Forex market was closed on Friday on account of Shivratri. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex down 80.09 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 28,812.88 in morning trade.