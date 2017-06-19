Rupee gains 11 paise against dollar, stocks play anchor

The benchmark BSE Sensex bounced 146.23 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 31,202.63 in early trade. The benchmark BSE Sensex bounced 146.23 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 31,202.63 in early trade.

The rupee advanced by 11 paise to 64.32 against the US dollar today as selling of the American currency by exporters and banks paced up. What also made the domestic unit come good was a higher opening of stocks. But the dollar held up against the yen and other currencies overseas, which limited the rupee’s upmove.

On Friday, the rupee had closed higher by 10 paise at 64.43 against the US dollar, taking cues from encouraging export numbers for May.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex bounced 146.23 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 31,202.63 in early trade.

