Rupee gains 11 paise against dollar in early trade

Foreign investors put in Rs 1,229.35 crore in stocks on net basis on Tuesday, according to the provisional data.

(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The rupee advanced by another 11 paise to 63.67 against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday on increased selling of the US currency by banks and exporters amid forex inflows.

Forex dealers said the dollar was trading weak against major world currencies in global markets which supported the rupee.

On Tuesday, the rupee had bounced back by 9 paise to end at a fresh one-week high of 63.78 against the US dollar on fresh unwinding of the American currency by exporters and banks amid a continued record-setting spree in domestic equities.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 54.30 points or 0.15 per cent to 36,085.68 in early trade.

