Rupee furthers rally, up three paise in early trade

The local currency had ended 34 paise higher at a fresh 3-month high of 66.85 against the dollar. (Thinkstock photo) The local currency had ended 34 paise higher at a fresh 3-month high of 66.85 against the dollar. (Thinkstock photo)

Continuing its winning spell, the rupee rose by another 3 paise to 66.82 against the US dollar in early trade today on continued selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.

Forex dealers said dollar’s weakness against other currencies overseas and strong opening in domestic equity market also supported the rupee momentum.

The local currency had ended 34 paise higher at a fresh 3-month high of 66.85 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 126.48 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 28,456.18, in early session today.