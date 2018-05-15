Rupee falls to 15-month low, bond yield surges to 7.83 per cent

Inflation worries, possibility of rate increase by RBI weigh on currency fall. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files) Inflation worries, possibility of rate increase by RBI weigh on currency fall. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files)

The Indian rupee on Monday fell to a 15-month low of 67.52 against the dollar after wholesale price inflation unexpectedly quickened and worries mounted over a rise in consumer inflation and the possibility of a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India.

On the other hand, bond prices plunged and yields rose by 10 basis points on Monday on worries that consumer inflation number could be higher than expected. While the rupee declined by 20 paise, the 10-year bond yield hit a 27-month high.

The rupee closed at 67.52 against US dollar, down 0.27 per cent from its previous close of 67.32. The currency opened at 66.17 a dollar and touched a low of 67.63, a level last seen on January 31, 2017. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose by 10 basis points and ended at 7.83 per cent, its highest since February 2016 and compared with 7.73 percent on Friday. “The sentiment is extremely frail and even at the smallest hint of concern traders are panicking,” said a dealer at a private bank. After initially rising, bonds started to sell off on higher-than-expected April wholesale price inflation which stood at 3.18 percent, triggering concerns that the retail inflation would also notch up more than pencilled in by many. Consumer price index inflation stood at 4.58 percent, higher than an estimated 4.42 percent, validating the concerns of the investors who sold off on worries that the Reserve Bank of India might clearly indicate a rate hike in its upcoming monetary policy review in June.

April consumer inflation was the last print before the RBI’s next monetary policy meeting due on June 6. According to government data, the wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation shot up 3.18 per cent in April from a year ago. The WPI inflation stood at 2.47 per cent in March and 3.85 per cent in April last year.

According to an IFA Global report, the rupee fell further against the US dollar due to persistent purchases of the greenback by foreign banks, most likely for foreign portfolio investors who pulled out funds from domestic financial markets. “Higher-than-expected WPI-based inflation data for April, released earlier in the day, led to fears of a sharp rise in consumer price index-based inflation. This triggered a decline in government bonds yields, prompting overseas investors to pull out funds,” the report said.

“Market participants were wary of a spate of key economic data releases in the UK and comments by Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane, scheduled this week. Italy’s anti-establishment Five Star Movement party and the far-right Northern League party held talks over the weekend, to forge a common policy programme,” IFA said.

Meanwhile, the Sensex closed with a marginal gain of 21 points at 35,556.71 on Monday. “Market traded range bound as all eyes turned cautious ahead of Tuesday’s Karnataka state election verdict and CPI inflation data later in the day. WPI inflation accelerated to 3.18 per cent in April due to surge in fuel and food prices which may have a negative impact on CPI inflation and may surge to 4.41 per cent against 4.28 per cent in March. Consequently, rupee and the bond yield will continue to witness volatility,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

