Rupee faces heat from rising dollar, down 10 paise at 64.18

The US currency held on to its advantage because of unabated month-end demand from importers and banks amid foreign capital outflows.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: December 27, 2017 10:04 am
Rupee, Rupee vs dollar, Rupee against dollar, Rupee today, Rupee value, india market, indian currency, business news, Indian Express news
The rupee gave up 10 paise at 64.18 against the dollar today, facing heat from a rising dollar overseas. The US currency held on to its advantage because of unabated month-end demand from importers and banks amid foreign capital outflows.

The dollar was firm against a few global currencies, but the strength in domestic equities came as a buffer for the rupee losses, analysts said.

In the opening session, the domestic unit fell 10 paise at 64.18. Yesterday, it had ended lower by 3 paise at 64.08 in a quiet trade.

The benchmark BSE Sensex went up 76.71 points, or 0.22 per cent, to scale yet another new peak of 34,087.32 in early session today.

