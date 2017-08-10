Latest News

Rupee dives 26 paise against US dollar

The dollar recovering from eight week lows against some currencies overseas and a lower opening in the domestic equity markets weighed on the rupee, dealers said. The rupee had lost 21 paise versus the dollar to end at 63.84 in the previous session.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:August 10, 2017 12:20 pm
Rupee dives, against US dollar, domestic equity markets, market news, Indian express news The dollar recovering from eight-week lows against some currencies overseas and a lower opening in the domestic equity markets weighed on the rupee. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

The rupee tumbled by 26 paise to 64.10 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday on increased demand for the American currency from importers and banks amid foreign fund outflows. Besides, the dollar recovering from eight week lows against some currencies overseas and a lower opening in the domestic equity markets weighed on the rupee, dealers said.

The rupee had lost 21 paise versus the dollar to end at 63.84 in the previous session. Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex down 160.05 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 31,637.79 in early trade.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 10: Latest News