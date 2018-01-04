Rupee declines 8 paise against dollar in early trade

The Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. (Express File Photo) The Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. (Express File Photo)

The rupee weakened by 8 paise to trade at 63.61 against the US dollar in opening session on Thursday due to increased demand for the American currency from importers.

The dollar’s gains against major world currencies after a strong US manufacturing data also impacted the rupee sentiment, a currency dealer said. On Wednesday, the rupee had retreated from its multi-year high and ended marginally lower by 5 paise at 63.53 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 123.37 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 33,916.75 in early trade today.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App