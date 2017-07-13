Latest News

Rupee climbs 15 paise to 64.39 against dollar

The level of dollar selling by exporters and banks intensified, too. A muted show by the greenback against other currencies overseas added momentum to the rupee. The flagship Sensex broke through the 32,000-mark for the first time ever, which gave the uptrend more lift, traders added.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:July 13, 2017 10:09 am
Rupee, rupee value, rupee against dollar, rupee up, The Nifty too hit a fresh life high. (Representational photo)
Related News

The rupee strengthened 15 paise to 64.39 against the dollar on Thursday, backed up by record-shattering stocks, as foreign capital stayed on an upward trajectory. The level of dollar selling by exporters and banks intensified, too. A muted show by the greenback against other currencies overseas added momentum to the rupee.

The flagship Sensex broke through the 32,000-mark for the first time ever, which gave the uptrend more lift, traders added. The Nifty too hit a fresh life high. On Wednesday, the rupee had recovered 5 paise to close at 64.54 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 215.60 points, or 0.67 per cent, to trade above the key 32,000-mark at 32,020.42 in early session today.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 13: Latest News