Rupee appreciates 5 paise against dollar to 64.10

The rupee appreciated by 5 paise to 64.10 against the US dollar on Monday, with the American currency coming under heavy selling by banks and exporters. The dollar’s slide overseas amid concerns over renewed show of strength on the Korean Peninsula and a stronger opening of domestic equities took the rupee high.

On Friday, the rupee had retreated by 4 paise to end at 64.15 against the US dollar even as the greenback struggled to bounce back globally.

Meanwhile, the Nifty soared to a new high of 10,043.30 and the benchmark Sensex rose 133.05 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 32,442.93 in the opening trade.

