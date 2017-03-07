Rupee advances 5 paise in early trade

The rupee appreciated by another 5 paise to 66.66 against the dollar in early trade today at the Interbank Foreign Exchange amid sustained selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

Forex dealers said that apart from weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas, robust foreign fund inflows and a higher opening in the domestic equity market supported the rupee.

Yesterday, the rupee had gained 10 paise against the US dollar to end at 66.71 on fresh selling of the American currency by corporates and banks.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 49.98 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 29,098.17 in early trade today.