RP to NCLT: Ruia end beneficiary of Numetal

Rewant Ruia is one of the ultimate beneficiaries and owners of a shareholder of Numetal — one of Essar Steel’s bidders — through various holding companies and trusts, Essar Steel’s resolution professional Satish Kumar Gupta has told the Ahmedabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

According to the NCLT’s order, in a case filed by Numetal and ArcelorMittal challenging their ineligibility to bid for Essar Steel, the RP has informed the court that Numetal “is nothing but a newly-incorporated joint venture between Aurora Enterprises, Crinium Bay, Indo International Ltd and Tyazhpromexport through which its shareholders have the resolution plan”.

“The applicant has not submitted any agreement or understanding among parties to substantiate the averment that AEL/Rewant Ruia has no management rights, special rights, or the ability to participate in the management of the applicant either currently or going forward,” Gupta said.

He added that the applicant (Numetal) was incorporated on October 13, 2017, for the purposes of submission of the resolution plan. According to him, at the time of incorporation of the company, its entire shareholding was held by Aurora Enterprises Ltd (AEL), which was in turn held entirely by Aurora Holdings Ltd, which was in turn held entirely by Rewant Ruia (through a trust and another holding company). Further, on October 18, 2017, AEL transferred 26.1 per cent of its shareholding in the applicant to Essar Communications and on October 20, 2017, Numetal submitted its expression of interest (seven days after its incorporation) pursuant to the advertisement.

