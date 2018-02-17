Rising crude prices hit sentiment: Sensex sinks 287 points; down 30points

The sentiment was weak in the forex and stock markets after the country’s trade deficit widened to an over three-year high on higher oil and gold imports and sell-off in the equities. The sentiment was weak in the forex and stock markets after the country’s trade deficit widened to an over three-year high on higher oil and gold imports and sell-off in the equities.

The benchmark Sensex on Friday tumbled 287 points and the rupee plummeted 30 paise to end at a fresh one-week low of 64.21 against the US dollar as rising global crude prices, worsening trade deficit and the Punjab National Bank fraud hit the sentiment.

After a strong start, the Sensex advanced to a high of 34,508.24 in morning trade. However, it succumbed to across-the-board profit-booking in the later part of the session to touch a low of 33,957.33, before settling 286.71 points, or 0.84 per cent lower at 34,010.76. The NSE Nifty settled the day 93.20 points or 0.88 per cent lower at 10,452.30 after shuttling between 10,612.90 and 10,434.05.

The sentiment was weak in the forex and stock markets after the country’s trade deficit widened to an over three-year high on higher oil and gold imports and sell-off in the equities. The trade gap soared to $ 16.3 billion in January on account of a 26.1 per cent increase in imports to $ 40.68 billion due to increased inbound shipments of crude oil, as per data released by the Commerce Ministry.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has lost market capitalisation worth Rs 8,731 crore after shares of the company slumped for the third straight session following the detection of a Rs 11,400-crore fraud. At the end of the day’s trading session, the shares of the company fell 2.10 per cent to Rs 125.65. The stock had slumped 6.03 per cent intraday to its 52-week low of Rs 120.60. It fell 12 per cent on Thursday and 10 per cent on Wednesday.

“The market slid despite a positive trend in global market. The alleged fraud in PNB dented investors’ optimism on banks and they expect that the scam may extend to some other banks. Further, India’s trade deficit which widened in the month of January and rising bond yields are likely to add volatility in the near term,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. The Nifty PSU bank index fell 2.49 per cent, with Bank of India shedding 1.84 per cent and Bank of Baroda losing 3.55 per cent. Shares of Union Bank of India declined more than 1.25 per cent after the lender said it has an exposure of Rs 1,900 crore to the PNB fraud case. Gitanjali Gems, named in the fraud case, slumped 20 per cent. SBI was the biggest loser among Sensex components, falling by 2.55 per cent, followed Yes Bank at 2.52 per cent.

Globally, crude oil prices edged higher as the dollar stood near a three-year low in subdued Asian trade, with many markets closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. In the Asian region, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.19 per cent.

Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking, said, “Nifty continue to trade volatile and lost nearly a per cent, pressurized by weak local cues. Initially, it opened higher but selling pressure at the higher level gradually pushed the benchmark lower. The announcement of widening trade deficit and further decline in the PSU banking pack didn’t go well with the participants. Almost all the sectoral indices ended lower and similar trend was witnessed on broader front.”

“The recent fall from the record high was largely attributed to the global markets and they recovered significantly in past a few days, but ironically our markets are still reeling under pressure, giving weightage to the local factors,” he said.

Karthikraj Lakshmanan, Senior Fund Manager, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, said, “after opening on a positive note tracking upbeat global markets, key benchmark indices soon erased gains following selling pressure in public sector banks, weak macroeconomic data and a sharp appreciation of the rupee against the dollar.”

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App