Retail inflation for January eases to 5.07%

Inflation in the vegetable basket slowed to 26.97 per cent as against 29.13 in December. (Representational Image: Reuters) Inflation in the vegetable basket slowed to 26.97 per cent as against 29.13 in December. (Representational Image: Reuters)

The retail inflation for January has eased down to 5.07 per cent from 5.21 per cent in December 2017, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office on Monday. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the CPI inflation last month was 3.17 per cent in January 2017.

The data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that the rate of price rise for consumer foods eased to 4.7 per cent in January, from 4.96 per cent in December. Inflation in the vegetable basket slowed to 26.97 per cent as against 29.13 in December.

Prices of fruits too rose at a lower pace of 6.24 per cent last month, as against 6.63 per cent recorded in the preceding month. For the fuel and light segment, inflation was 7.73 per cent last month compared to 7.90 per cent in December. Price data are collected from selected towns by the Field Operations Division of NSSO and from selected villages by the Department of Posts.

With PTI inputs

