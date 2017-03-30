Re enters 64-level after 17 months, closes at 64.91

Sensex rises 122 points to nearly one-week high of 29,531. Sensex rises 122 points to nearly one-week high of 29,531.

The rupee on Wednesday rallied to a new 17-month high and closed above 65, a level not seen since October 2015, on heavy dollar selling by traders and exporters. The domestic currency finally ended the day at 64.91, up 13 paise, amid intervention by the Reserve Bank of India.

Despite selling in auto stocks, the Sensex ended up for the second day as it climbed 122 points to about 1-week high of 29,531, spurred by SBI and ICICI Bank, ahead of the derivatives expiry on Thursday. According to analysts, abundant capital inflows from foreign investors predominantly catapulted the rally on the back of adequate dollar supplies. The currency hit an intra-day high of 64.88, triggering panic dollar selling. Speculators are shorting dollar against the rupee ahead of event risk globally in the midst of Brexit volatility. However, suspected RBI intervention curbed strong currency appreciation.

Despite a weak start at 65.10 against Monday’s close of 65.04, the currency quickly reversed its sluggish trend to regain strength. It touched a fresh intra-day high of 64.88 before ending at 64.91, revealing a smart rise of 13 paise, or 0.20 per cent. The rupee has jumped by over 301 paise, or 4.43 per cent since the start of the year, embarking its biggest rally since early 2015. Aided by huge inflows in the last two weeks after the election success of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, foreign investors have been pumping money. Foreign funds picked up shares worth a net Rs 6,415.30 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.

On the equity front, despite a sell-off in auto stocks after the Supreme Court imposed a ban on sales of Bharat Stage-III (BS-III) vehicles starting April 1, 2017, bourses managed to gain further ground on good buying support in financial and capital goods counters amid strong global cues.

After a good opening, the 30-share Sensex rose further to hit the day’s high of 29,554.39 and settled up 121.91 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 29,531.43 — a level last seen on March 20 when it had closed at 29,518.74. The index had rallied 172.37 points in the previous session. The 50-share NSE Nifty ended at 9,143.80, up 43 points, or 0.47 per cent, after moving between 9,153.15 and 9,109.10. Automakers lost their way after the Supreme Court order. Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, M&M, Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland plunged by up to 3.15 per cent. “Short-covering of positions — speculators buying stocks that have been sold short — in view of tomorrow’s March futures and options expiry and the rupee racing to a 17-month high of 64.91 against the dollar added to the upmove,” said an analyst.

