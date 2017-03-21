RBI sets rupee reference rate at 65.3117 against dollar

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 65.3117 against the US dollar and 70.2950 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 65.3827 and 70.3779 yesterday.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 80.6273 and 57.95 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

