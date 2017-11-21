RBI sets rupee reference rate at 65.0386 against US dollar

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 65.0386 against the US dollar and 76.3878 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 65.0565 and 76.3633, yesterday.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 86.1892 and 57.82 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

