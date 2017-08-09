RBI sets rupee reference rate at 63.7491 against dollar

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added. The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 63.7491 against the US dollar and 74.8606 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 63.7382 and 75.2876, as on Aug 8,2017.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 82.9248 and 57.94 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

