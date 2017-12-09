Poll position: Sensex surges 301 points, reclaims 33,000 mark

Net investments into equity mutual funds in November amounted to Rs 19,508 crore, the second highest monthly inflow ever. (File) Net investments into equity mutual funds in November amounted to Rs 19,508 crore, the second highest monthly inflow ever. (File)

The benchmark Sensex on Friday pierced through the 33,000-mark amid heavy buying by cash-rich domestic institutions and strong overseas cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a strong note at 33,034.20 and maintained its upward trend to hit the day’s high of 33,285.68 before ending at 33,250.30, up 301.09 points, or 0.91 per cent. The index had rallied 352.03 points in the previous session on value-buying by investors in recently-battered blue-chip stocks.

The Nifty closed at 10,265.65, a hefty gain of 98.95 points, or 0.97 per cent, after shuttling between 10,270.85 and 10,195.25. On a weekly basis, the Sensex gained 417.36 points, or 1.27 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 143.85 points, or 1.42 per cent.

Net investments into equity mutual funds in November amounted to Rs 19,508 crore, the second highest monthly inflow ever. The previous high was Rs 19,515 crore in August 2017. With the help of November investment figures, the net inflow into equity schemes of mutual funds for the current fiscal crossed Rs 100,000 crore for the first time in a financial year at Rs 110,791 crore between April and November 2017. “This money will come to the stock market,” said a dealer.

Most Asian and European markets rallied as investors awaited major economic data from China and the US amid overnight gains at Wall Street following reports that President Donald Trump is planning to unveil a big-spending public works plan. “The buying momentum in Indian markets was given a boost by hopes that the ruling BJP would win the critical state elections in Gujarat, which would lay the groundwork for the general elections in 2019… Stability at a governance level is positive for market sentiment,” said Karthikraj Lakshmanan, senior fund manager, equities, BNP Paribas MF.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 926.68 crore on Thursday while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded equities amounting to Rs 1,075.62 crore, provisional data showed.

ITC emerged as the top gainer with a 3.44 per cent rise, followed by Tata Motors at 2.21 per cent. Other gainers were Sun Pharma, HUL, Cipla, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Ltd and Tata Steel, gaining up to 2.21 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp, SBI, Reliance Industries, TCS, Asian Paint and Dr Reddy’s succumbed to profit-booking. Shares of Jet Airways settled nearly 5 per cent down on the bourses after the private carrier reported a weak September quarter earnings.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green. The BSE FMCG index topped with a robust 2.23 per cent rise, followed by metal 1.36 per cent, healthcare 1.35 per cent, consumer durables 1.15 per cent, oil & gas 1.02 per cent, auto 0.97 per cent, bankex 0.92 per cent and realty 0.72 per cent. The small-cap and mid indices rose 1 per cent and 0.89 per cent.

