PNB plunges 12 per cent, bank stocks down up to 7 per cent

The latest revelation from Punjab National Bank about the rise in the size of the fraud sent jitters in the banking and stock market circles on Tuesday. It also raised worries that the amount can go up further and more banks may be involved in the scam. PNB shares plunged by 12.11 per cent to Rs 98.35 on the BSE on Tuesday. Other bank stocks also came under selling pressure.

On whether the bank has received any directive from the government to pay up other banks for the liabilities, PNB, in another stock exchange filing, said it has not received any such communication from the government. “The bank is having enough capital/ assets to pay for such liability in case of eventuality in accordance of law,” it said.

Meanwhile, bank stocks fell by up to 7 per cent as investor sentiments remained weak amid fresh disclosures PNB. Bank of India shares slumped 7.18 per cent, IDBI 6.78 per cent, Indian Bank 3.66 per cent, UCO Bank 2.42 per cent on the BSE. Bank of Maharashtra fell by 1.78 per cent, Bank of Baroda 1.63 per cent and Allahabad Bank 0.77 per cent. “The banking index was the major culprit today, courtesy to yet another negative news flow with regards to PNB,” said Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical and derivatives, Angel Broking.

PNB on Tuesday appointed AK Pradhan, General Manager, as Group Chief Risk Officer.

