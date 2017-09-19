On stronger rupee, FIIs’ buying interest: Nifty hits fresh record level, Sensex jumps to 6-week high

The 30-share BSE Sensex also pushed higher by 151.15 points, or 0.47 per cent, to end at 32,423.76, its highest closing since August 2 when it settled at 32,476.74. During the day, it touched a high of 32,508.06. (Express Archive Photo) The 30-share BSE Sensex also pushed higher by 151.15 points, or 0.47 per cent, to end at 32,423.76, its highest closing since August 2 when it settled at 32,476.74. During the day, it touched a high of 32,508.06. (Express Archive Photo)

The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) Nifty on Monday rose to record high of 10,153.10, while the BSE’s Sensex extended gains to hit a six-week high, logging in the best winning streak since June 2015 on positive global cues.

Driven by stronger rupee and revival of buying interest of foreign investors amid abundant liquidity, the NSE Nifty closed at 10,153.10 — a new peak — up 67.70 points, or 0.67 per cent, after shuttling between 10,171.70 and 10,131.30. It broke previous record closing of 10,114.65 hit on August 1. It also breached the intra-day record of 10,137.85 reached on August 2. Reflecting the positive mood, the NSE Bank Nifty breached the 25,000 mark to hit all-time time of 25,105.35, helping the broader Nifty scale a new high.

The 30-share BSE Sensex also pushed higher by 151.15 points, or 0.47 per cent, to end at 32,423.76, its highest closing since August 2 when it settled at 32,476.74. During the day, it touched a high of 32,508.06.

The gauge had gained 610.64 points in the previous seven straight sessions.

Domestic institutional investors continued to back the rally, along with positive leads from global markets. Asian markets logged healthy gains and European shares jumped to a higher opening, tracking Wall Street hitting fresh highs on Friday ahead of this week’s US interest rate call and cooling North Korea tensions, traders said.

“The market advanced and touched another historic high on firm global cues. Strength in the rupee and a gradual pick-up in FII buying has increased liquidity in the market. On the other hand, focus has now shifted to tomorrow’s Fed policy meet. The consensus is showing status quo in interest rate while investors are keenly looking for any announcement for trimming the balance sheet,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

Sanjeev Zarbade, vice-president, Kotak Securities, said: “It was a historic day for the market as the Nifty ended at fresh record closing high on Monday, tracking positive global cues on easing of geopolitical tensions. All eyes are on two-day Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting that will begin on Tuesday. Continued inflow in domestic funds, benign interest rate environment, stable currency coupled with favorable global cues is driving markets higher.”

With Monday’s jump, market capitalisation — measured in terms of investors’ wealth — rose to Rs 136,76,465 crore.

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates untouched after the two-day policy meeting this week, beginning on Tuesday. Investors are also keenly looking for any announcement for trimming of the balance sheet. Revival of buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who had been major sellers for a long spell on the Indian bourses, accelerated the buying pace, helping the benchmark Nifty scale new highs.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App