On RBI’s growth outlook, dollar sell-off: Rupee scales 20-month high, closes at 64.52 vs dollar

The rupee on Thursday soared by 35 paise to a near 20-month high of 64.52 against the US dollar on massive unwinding of the American currency by exporters and capital inflows.

Thursday’s close is the highest for the rupee since August 11, 2015 when it had ended at 64.19 against the US dollar. After resuming sharply lower at 65.05 compared to Wednesday’s close of 64.87, the currency largely traded in a narrow range amid caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) meet. However, the rupee staged a resounding comeback in later afternoon deals to hit a fresh intra-day high of 64.50 before ending at 64.52, revealing a solid gain of 35 paise, or 0.54 per cent.

The forex market sentiment witnessed a sudden revival of enthusiasm after the RBI projected India’s growth to strengthen for the current fiscal at 7.4 per cent, up from 6.7 per cent in 2016-17.

Stock markets retreated from their record highs after the RBI left the key policy rate unchanged. The 30-share BSE Sensex stayed in the red zone throughout the session, shuttling between 29,954.25 and 29,817.59, before finishing at 29,927.34, down 46.90 points, or 0.16 per cent. The wider NSE Nifty hit a low of 9,218.85 before recovering partially to settle at 9,261.95, still down 3.20 points or 0.03 per cent. It had touched a high of 9,267.95 and a low of 9,218.85 intra-day.

The RBI, meanwhile, fixed the reference rate for the dollar at 64.9791 and for the euro at 69.3912. Domestic equities ended marginally lower amid profit- taking after record closing overnight, though the RBI policy outcome revived overall trading sentiment, limiting sharp early losses.

In cross-currency trade, the rupee also hardened against the pound sterling to close at 80.40 from 80.97 per pound and maintained its upbeat momentum against the euro to settle at 68.86 compared to 69.26 earlier.

The local currency also rebounded against the Japanese Yen to finish at 58.14 per 100 yens from 58.53 on Wednesday.

In worldwide trade, the dollar regained the ground lost after US Fed’s minutes amid caution ahead of key events later on Thursday and Friday, including Donald Trump-Xi Jinping meeting, and the US Nonfarm Payroll report.

