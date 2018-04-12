NSE to auction investment limits for Rs 8,295-crore corp bonds

The auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in debt up to the stipulated limit. (Reuters) The auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in debt up to the stipulated limit. (Reuters)

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will on Friday auction investment limits for overseas investors for the purchase of corporate bonds worth Rs 8,295 crore. The auction will be conducted on NSE’s e-bid platform from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a circular issued Thursday. The auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in debt up to the stipulated limit.

Till Wednesday, the total investment in the corporate debt category had reached Rs 2,17,028 crore, which is 96.32 per cent of the total permitted threshold of Rs 2,25,323 crore, as per the latest update with depositories. “Consequently, the exchange shall conduct an auction for the allocation of unutilised debt limits (worth Rs 8,295 crore) on April 13, 2018,” NSE said. To make trading members accustomed to the bidding platform, the exchange will conduct a mock bidding session Thursdai.

In an auction conducted on March 22, investment limits for corporate bonds had attracted bids to the tune of Rs 13,774 crore by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) against Rs 11,796 crore put on offer.

