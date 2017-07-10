NSE faces glitches, F&O trading stopped

“Due to technical reasons in the cash market, trading has been stopped in cash and F&O (futures and options) segment of the NSE,” the exchange said. (Representational) “Due to technical reasons in the cash market, trading has been stopped in cash and F&O (futures and options) segment of the NSE,” the exchange said. (Representational)

Investors today encountered glitches at the National Stock Exchange as trading in the F&O segment was stopped and stock prices failed to get updated. “Due to technical reasons in the cash market, trading has been stopped in cash and F&O (futures and options) segment of the NSE,” the exchange said.

The bourse added that the market will reopen shortly. According to brokers and those trading on the NSE, stock prices did not get updated and there was also an issue in accessing the F&O segment. “The technical team of the NSE is looking into the issue. Market reopen time will be intimated shortly,” the NSE said in a statement.

