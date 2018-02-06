No long-term capital gains tax on shares sold during this fiscal, govt clarifies

CBDT chief Sushil Chandra. The CBDT clarified that long-term capital gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh arising from transfer of these asset made after April 1, 2018 will be taxed at 10 per cent. CBDT chief Sushil Chandra. The CBDT clarified that long-term capital gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh arising from transfer of these asset made after April 1, 2018 will be taxed at 10 per cent.

Any investor with capital gains of over Rs 1 lakh accrued in the period between February 1, 2018 and March 31, 2018, does not have to worry about paying tax if the profit is booked on or before March 31, 2018 provided it is long term in nature, said the CBDT in a clarification issued on Monday.

Even as Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley had in his Budget speech announced that all long term investment gains of over Rs 1 lakh, beginning February 1, 2018 will attract a long term capital gains tax at the rate of 10 per cent, the CBDT clarification said, “The new tax regime will be applicable to transfer made on or after April 1, 2018, the transfer made between February 1, 2018 and March 31, 2018 will be eligible for exemption under clause (38) of section 10 of the Act,” CBDT said.

The section deals with exempted income states that long-term capital gains arising on transfer of securities (equity shares of a company, units of an equity oriented mutual fund or a unit of a business trust) are not chargeable to tax in the hands of any person.

The CBDT, further clarified that long-term capital gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh arising from transfer of these asset made after April 1, 2018 will be taxed at 10 per cent. “However, there will be no tax on gains accrued up to January 31, 2018.” While the gains till January 31, 2018 have been grandfathered and won’t attract LTCG, any gains accrued between February 1 and March 31, 2018 but are transferred on or after April 1, 2018 will attract 10 per cent LTCG.

