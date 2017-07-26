Nifty scales 10,000 peak, Sensex at record high amid global rally

Reliance Industries rose by 1.16 per cent while ITC and ICICI Bank zoomed up to 2 per cent, lifting the indices to all time high levels. Reliance Industries rose by 1.16 per cent while ITC and ICICI Bank zoomed up to 2 per cent, lifting the indices to all time high levels.

The benchmark BSE Sensex today climbed 154 points to end at all time high of 32,382.46 while the NSE Nifty closed above the 10,000 mark for the first time on heavy buying in pharma, banking and oil&gas stocks amid rally in global markets.

The broader Nifty gained 56.10 points, or 0.56 per cent, to end at 10,020.65, closing above 10,000 mark for the first time.

The 30-share Sensex rose by 154.19 points, or 0.48 per cent to close at new high of 32,382.46.

It touched record intra-day high of 32,413.63 during the trade as investors flocked to bluechips ahead of expiry of derivatives contracts for July tomorrow.

Reliance Industries rose by 1.16 per cent while ITC and ICICI Bank zoomed up to 2 per cent, lifting the indices to all time high levels.

HDFC bank, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Tata Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra were also among the major movers with gains of up to 2.22 per cent.

The rally in domestic stocks mirrored strong gains in global markets on positive data from Europe and the United States.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd