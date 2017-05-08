Nifty holds 9,300-level; Smallcaps outperform

The benchmark Nifty rose 29 points to close above 9,300-mark following fresh buying in realty, IT, banks, pharma and auto sectors, tracking positive Asian peers enthused by Emmanuel Macron’s win in French polls. Overseas, European stocks pulled back from 21-month high after centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential elections. Most Asian stocks rose led by gains in Japanese stocks amid optimism on improving global growth following French political development.

The NSE 50-share Nifty index opened higher at 9,311.45 and hovered between 9,338.70 and 9,297.95 before ending at 9,314.05, a rise of 28.75 points, or 0.31 per cent.

It saw an intra-day movement of about 40.75 points. Sector-wise, realty rose (4.20 per cent) IT (1.22 per cent), PSU banks (1.07 per cent), pharma (0.86 per cent) and banks (0.72 per cent). While, FMCG fell (0.80 per cent), energy (0.13 per cent) and metal (0.08 per cent). Continuing their winning momentum, the broader mid-cap and small-cap gained by 0.63 and 1.20 per cent, respectively.

Major index gainers were Ambuja Cement 5.76 per cent, Eicher Motors 4.20 per cent, Acc 3.08 per cent, AuroPharma 2.66 per cent and Ultracemco 2.22 per cent.

ITC fell by 1.52 per cent, while other notable lossers were Adaniports (1.29 per cent), BPCL (1.26 per cent), Hdfc (1.12 per cent) and Bajaj Auto (1.06 per cent).

A total of 1 ,020 scrips advanced, 650 declined, while 97 remained unchanged. Total securities that hit their price bands were 112. Turnover in the cash segment fell to Rs 22,094.46 crore, from Rs 28,922.90 crore yesterday. A total of 10,954.01 lakh shares changed hands in 7,839,855 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms stood at Rs 12,326,068.46 crore.

