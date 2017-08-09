Nifty extends losses for third day, falls 70 points

The NSE benchmark Nifty extended losses for the third day, falling 70.50 points to finish to 9,908.05 as Sebi action against suspected shell companies continue to sway market sentiment. The session resumed lower, while across-the-board selling pressure was seen in today’s volatile session, the losses were mainly led by pharma, auto, infra and banking segment.

Global market fell as geo-political tension between North Korea and US continued to keep risk appetite under check. Overseas, Asian stocks ended lower as investors took a risk-off approach after the US and North Korea exchanged threats amid escalating tensions between the two nations.

European stocks were also trading lower in their afternoon trade. The 50-share Nifty opened lower 9,961.15 and moved in a range of 9,969.80 and 9,893.05 before concluding at 9,908.05 a drop of 70.50 points, or 0.71 per cent, from its last close. It saw an intra-day movement of about 76.75 points.

Counterwise, pharma lost (3.94 per cent), followed by auto (1.73 per cent), media (1.09 per cent), infra (1.08 per cent), private bank (1.05 per cent), bank (0.91 per cent), FMCG (0.80 per cent) and realty (0.50 per cent). Major index losers were Auro Pharma 5.88 per cent, Sun Pharma 5.20 per cent, Adani Port 4.23 per cent, Tata Motor 3.23 per cent and IBullhsg Fin 3.08 per cent.

Mid-cap and small-cap fell 1.67 per cent and 1.78 per cent, respectively. A total of 1,363 scrips declined, 328 advanced while 54 remained unchanged. Total securities that hit their price bands were 111.

Turnover in the cash segment declined to Rs 25,684.76 crore, from Rs 28,333.38 crore yesterday. A total of 15,587.62 lakh shares changed hands in 9,290,450 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,29,23,053 crore.

