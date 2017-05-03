Nifty ends flat, US Fed policy call up in focus

Major index losers were Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Power, Hindalco and Zee. Major index losers were Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Power, Hindalco and Zee.

The benchmark Nifty on Wednesday ended almost flat at 9,312 as investors kept a close watch on the two-day US Fed policy meet. Tracking a mixed Asian trend, the market opened positive, but turned range-bound in a volatile session before settling marginally lower.

The NSE 50-share barometer opened higher and hovered in the range of 9,346.30 and 9,298.40 before closing at 9,311.95, down by a just 1.85 points, or 0.02 per cent.

European stocks were trading lower as investors digested the latest Brexit negotiations and corporate earnings. Nifty media fell 1.60 per cent, followed by pharma 0.54 per cent and CPSE 0.46 per cent. Realty surged 1.55 per cent, IT 1.25 per cent and PSU Bank 1.01 per cent. The broader mid-cap lost 0.34 per cent. However, the small-cap gained 1.07 per cent.

Major index losers were Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Power, Hindalco and Zee. Notable gainers include Infratel, PowerGrid, TCS and Coal India. A total of 751 shares advanced and 944 declined while 74 ruled steady. Total securities that hit their price bands were 112.

Turnover in the cash segment declined to Rs 25,272.96 crore, from Rs 25,975.41 crore yesterday. A total of 12,810.47 lakh shares changed hands in 8,777,155 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms stood at Rs 12,335,000 crore.

