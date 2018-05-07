Nifty ends above 10,700-mark, up 97 points

The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,48,80,103.32 crore. (Source: Reuters) The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,48,80,103.32 crore. (Source: Reuters)

The broader NSE Nifty rebounded by 97 points to reclaim 10,700-mark following fresh buying in PSU bank, metal, media, energy, auto and FMCG stocks on Monday.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed at 10,715.50, rose 97.25 points, or 0.92 per cent, its highest closing level since May 2, 2018. The Nifty hit a high of 10,725.65 and a low of 10,635.65 during the day. Gains were supported by positive cues from global peers after tepid US jobs data eased fears of faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Investors fear that a rate hike in the US could set off capital outflows from emerging market economies like India amid rising crude and falling rupee could affect the market sentiment. Overseas, European shares were trading higher supported by some good earning updates and gains in Nestle after the Swiss-based food giant agreed a tie-up with Starbucks.

Asian shares ended mixed despite the strong closing on Wall Street as investors digested last week’s trade talks and US jobs numbers. On the sectoral front, PSU bank rose by 2.03 per cent, followed by metal 1.72 per cent, Media 1.71 per cent, Energy 1.61 per cent, auto 1.47 per cent, FMCG 1.45 per cent, Realty 1.11 per cent, Private bank 0.96, bank 0.81 per cent, Infra 0.73 per cent, Finance service 0.72 per cent. While, IT and Pharma fell 0.21 per cent and 0.49 per cent, respectively.

Major index gainers were GAIL, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Axis bank, Hindalco, Tata Steel and Zeel. Losers included, Lupin, Dr Reddy, TCS, Coal India, Cipla, SunPharma, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank. The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. A total of 970 scrips advanced,834 declined, while 86 remained unchanged. Total securities that have hit their price bands were 218.

Turnover in the cash segment fell to Rs 28,640.88 crore, from Rs 29,432.83 crore as on last Friday. A total of 12,832.11 lakh shares changed hands in 1,02,84,776 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,48,80,103.32 crore.

