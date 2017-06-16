Nifty closes higher, but Sensex ends negative

After a higher opening, the Sensex scaled the day’s high of 31,182.73, but closed down 19.33 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 31,056.40. After a higher opening, the Sensex scaled the day’s high of 31,182.73, but closed down 19.33 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 31,056.40.

Reversing its previous session’s losses, the NSE Nifty today consolidated to end with measly gain of 10 points in choppy trade, taking comfort from May export growth numbers coupled with firm global cues. However, the flagship Sensex failed to maintain early gains and ended in the negative zone, with a fall of over 19 points, due to emergence of selling towards the close.

Both the BSE and the NSE recorded their second straight weekly fall by losing 205.66 points, or 0.65 per cent, and 80.20 points, or 0.82 per cent, respectively. At one point, the broader Nifty went past the 9,600- mark. At the close, it was up 10 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 9,588.05.

After a higher opening, the Sensex scaled the day’s high of 31,182.73, but closed down 19.33 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 31,056.40. The gauge had lost 80.18 points in the previous sessions.

Risk appetite got a push after India’s exports grew 8.32 per cent to USD 24.01 billion in May. Global crude falling to a 7-month low supported the positive mood. Asia saw a mixed trend and Europe a higher opening.

