Nifty breaches 9,300-mark for the 1st time

Over the last two trading sessions the Sensex has gained 578 points or 1.97 per cent while the Nifty has jumped 2.05 per cent. During the two days, the rupee also gained 35 paise or 0.54 per cent against the dollar. Over the last two trading sessions the Sensex has gained 578 points or 1.97 per cent while the Nifty has jumped 2.05 per cent. During the two days, the rupee also gained 35 paise or 0.54 per cent against the dollar.

The 50-stock benchmark Nifty closed above the 9,300 mark for the first time on Tuesday with Sensex too inching closer to the 30,000-mark as investors stayed bullish, following better than expected corporate performance in the fourth quarter and an upbeat global mood on account of political developments in France.

While the Nifty jumped 88 points or 0.96 per cent to close at an all time high of 9,306.6, the Sensex rose 287 points or 0.97 per cent to close at 29,943.2 on Tuesday. The strength was also seen in the currency market and the rupee gained 18 paisa or 0.28 per cent to close at 64.26 against the US dollar as FIIs continued with their strong inflows in domestic debt.

Over the last two trading sessions the Sensex has gained 578 points or 1.97 per cent while the Nifty has jumped 2.05 per cent. During the two days, the rupee also gained 35 paise or 0.54 per cent against the dollar.

While the rally was in line with global market movement and triggered by the news of pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron is leading far- right candidate Marine Le Pen in the French presidential polls, the Indian markets also received support from favourable corporate performance by some large companies in the quarter ended March 2017.

Provisional data with the BSE showed that the DIIs invested a net of Rs 998.26 crore on Tuesday. The FIIs too turned net investors on the day and invested Rs 178 crore. The FIIs had off-loaded Indian equities worth Rs 226.9 crore on Monday.

“Earnings from both private as well as public sector has shown encouraging signs, lifting banking stocks, while Nifty’s surge to 9,300 gave added vigour to market….Government’s push in the infra and affordable housing space has also kept housing, cement and realty stocks buzzing,” said Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

In India, the rally was widespread and the BSE mid cap and small cap too rose by 1.06 per cent and 0.58 per cent respectively during the day.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now