Nifty breaches 10,000 mark for first time ever; Sensex hits new high in opening trade

The NSE benchmark Nifty hit a record high Tuesday morning as it crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time ever. In opening trade this morning, the Sensex hit a new high of 32,374.30. The 50-issue Nifty breached the historic 10,000 level by gaining 44.90 points, or 0.45 per cent, to trade at all-time high of 10,011.30, surpassing its previous intra-day high of 9,982.05 touched yesterday.

Top performers during initial trade were Hero MotoCorpt, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, SBI, M&M, Dr Reddy’s, Adani Ports and ITC Ltd, rising by up to 1.28 per cent.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.09 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.13 per cent. Shanghai Composite Index down 0.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, the rupee weakened by 5 paise to trade at 64.39 against the US dollar in opening session at the Interbank Foreign Exchange today. Fresh demand for the US currency from banks and importers weighed on the rupee sentiment, dealers said.

