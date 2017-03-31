Nifty at record high, Sensex up 116 points on GST push

The 30-share Sensex, after touching the day’s high

With optimism surrounding the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill amid capital inflows, the benchmark Nifty closed at an all-time high of 9,173.75 while the Sensex rose for the third straight session on Thursday.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 29.95 points, or 0.33 per cent to a record closing of 9,173.75 after hovering between 9,183.15 and 9,136.35. This is Nifty’s highest closing since March 17, when it had ended at 9,160.05. The 30-share Sensex, after touching the day’s high of 29,684.54, succumbed to profit-booking and hit a low of 29,521.65 before settling 115.99 points, or 0.39 per cent higher at 29,647.42. The index had gained 294.28 points in the previous two sessions.

The Lok Sabha has cleared four GST legislation to pave the way for the rollout of the new indirect tax regime from July 1, boosting market sentiment.

After a three-day rally, the rupee showed signs of weakness and ended almost flat at 64.92 against the US currency. Analysts said sustained foreign capital inflows and short covering on the last trading session of March series derivatives contracts supported the momentum, traders said. Foreign investors have pumped around Rs 54,000 crore into the Indian stock markets in the month of March, the highest monthly investment by FPIs so far. “The market sentiment got a boost after the Lok Sabha passed four bills relating to the implementation of the GST,” said Karthikraj Lakshmanan, senior fund manager, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.

Logistics stocks saw increased buying after the GST legislations were cleared by the Lok Sabha. Shares of Arshiya Ltd, Allcargo Logistics, Transport Corp of India, Blue Dart Express, Snowman and Container Corp of India ended higher by up to 4.98 per cent. Adani Ports was the top performer in the Sensex pack, surging 5.77 per cent to Rs 338.85, followed by HDFC Bank (2.51 per cent to Rs 1,463.75).

Auto stocks, including M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland, recovered on value buying, a day after recording steep losses following the Supreme Court’s decision banning sale and registration of BS-III vehicles from April 1. Sector-wise, realty gained the most by rising 2.17 per cent, followed by consumer durables (1.38 per cent), bank (0.82 per cent), capital goods (0.55 per cent) and power (0.37 per cent). Jayant Manglik, president, Retail Distribution, Religare Securities, said, “Nifty managed to end the expiry day with modest gains, thanks to buying in select index majors. The sentiment was upbeat in the beginning on reports that the Lok Sabha passed all four GST Bills.”

