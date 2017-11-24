Mutual Fund: Scheme categorisation to help investors in risk-return trade-off

How the maturity profile gets altered depends on the fund manager’s view on interest rates at different points of time. How the maturity profile gets altered depends on the fund manager’s view on interest rates at different points of time.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) recent directive on categorisation and rationalisation will lead to more appropriately benchmarked mutual fund schemes. This will afford better understanding of schemes to investors, and appreciation of the risk vs return trade-offs as funds become more true to their label.

The directive will also compel fund houses to review and recalibrate their benchmarking practices.

In its circular on October 6, Sebi demarcated five categories of funds to enable explicit differentiation between schemes of the same fund house.

There are 36 sub-categories within these five categories, and a fund house will be allowed to have only one scheme in each sub-category — except for index funds, exchange-traded funds replicating/tracking different indices, fund of funds investing in different mutual fund schemes, and sectoral/thematic funds investing in different sectors/themes.

Liquid fund has been the only category to have adhered to the maturity profile mandate because of regulatory obligation (see chart). Others show significant overlap between categories of funds, and their maturity profiles show extremely wide ranges. For example, long-term income funds have maturities as less as two years, though typically, these should be of four years or more.

How the maturity profile gets altered depends on the fund manager’s view on interest rates at different points of time. This is typically a part of the strategy to maximise wealth and minimise downside in the event of rising interest rates. But it causes volatility in performance and would have an opportunity cost if the rate view goes wrong.

Deviation from stated label also defeats the purpose of those investing based on a certain maturity profile with a target return and risk.

With Sebi laying down the guidelines for eligible securities, asset classes and maturity profiles, the investment objective, strategy and benchmark of each scheme will have to be suitably modified and conform to the categories delineated.

The guidelines lay down a definitive number of, and well-differentiated, labels/categories of funds, and redlines ‘one fund house, one scheme in one category’.

As a result, each scheme will now have to choose an appropriate benchmark.

Benchmarks serve two important objectives: They are both a medium for performance measurement and a tool to assess the expected risk-return trade-off.

This holds true for all stakeholders – investors, trustees and management – of a fund.

An inappropriate benchmark is a double-edged sword and may not always help the fund manager. When the market conditions are suitable, the funds benchmarked to an index would consistently beat the benchmark, and give false comfort to the investor.

But when conditions reverse, the same fund would end up on the wrong side of the benchmark.

For instance, if a fund having higher duration is benchmarked to an index having a low duration, it would outperform the benchmark when interest rates are easing, and vice-versa.

That’s why an appropriate benchmark is in the best interest of both the fund manager and the investor.

With fund managers having to realign their schemes as per Sebi’s demarcations, selecting the appropriate benchmark would become crucial ahead.

That would be salutary for investors, too.

