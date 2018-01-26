Markets rally: Fresh foreign inflows back domestic mood

There is a broader sense that the global growth is on track and growth and upward movement in equities should continue. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) There is a broader sense that the global growth is on track and growth and upward movement in equities should continue. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

For investors who may be worried about the markets having run far too high for their comfort, it would be worthwhile to consider this: over the last nine trading sessions — when the Sensex made its run from 34,592 to hit an all time high of 36,161 on Wednesday before closing marginally down at 36,050 on Thursday — foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been net investors of Rs 9,219 crore. For small investors sitting on the sideline, there cannot be a bigger reassurance than the fact that FPIs, who are a more informed set of investors, choose to invest even at the current levels and at the height of a spirited bull run. While the Sensex has rallied by 1,993 points or 5.9 per cent this calendar, in the last nine trading sessions, it jumped 1,458 points or 4.2 per cent on the back of a strong foreign flow of funds into Indian equities. In January, the FPIs have pumped in over Rs 10,000 crore. Even as market participants say that surge in FPI inflows is a result of the rise in liquidity worldwide, and money moving into equities around the world leading to rise in equity markets, there is a broader sense that the global growth is on track and growth and upward movement in equities should continue.

“Over the last four weeks we have seen an unprecedented $58 billion moving into equities worldwide and it started with tax reforms in the US. While it has led to a rise in indices, there is broader expectation that global growth will be good and equities will do well and so money is flowing into equities,” said Ritesh Jain, CIO, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund. Pankaj Pandey, head of research at ICICIdirect.com said that money will flow into equities as other asset classes are not expected to do too well. “Globally, the interest rates are rising and the returns opportunity in bond market is shrinking. On the other hand equities look brighter and are expected to do well and so money flow will also continue there.” So, in the absence of any other asset class delivering superior returns, there is a sense in the market that while global growth will augur well for the equities as an asset class, the rise in global liquidity will continue to lift it up and investors should continue with their long-term investments into equities.

FPIs lead the rally

In the calendar 2017, the rise in markets was primarily driven by retail inflow of funds into equity markets and investment by domestic institutional investors, especially the mutual funds. In 2017, while the Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange rose 28 per cent, the highest calendar year gain since 29.9 per cent rise in 2014, the mid cap and the small cap indices were also not behind rising 48 per cent and 60 per cent respectively. While data available at the Bombay Stock Exchange shows that DII’s invested a net of Rs 86,372 crore into Indian markets in 2017, data accessed from Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) shows that the net inflow into equity schemes of mutual funds for the calendar 2017 stood at an all-time high of Rs 140,201 crore. By comparison the FPIs invested only Rs 58,109 crore.

The trend seems to have reversed this month as FPI investment in January has far exceeded the DII investment. While the DII have emerged as net sellers in equity markets and have sold equities worth a net of Rs 704.3 crore, the FPIs have pumped in Rs 10,830 crore during the month.

Valuation: No on the mind

Even as there were concerns in the market that the indices are running ahead of the valuations, the sharp rally in premier indices in January and the Sensex rally from 35,000 to 36,000 in just four trading sessions, further raised anxiety among investors. But market participants say that the indices may continue to rise for sometime on the back of growth expectation, excess liquidity and absence of any other asset class doing well.

“There has been some positive development. Growth seems to be coming back and more and more global and Indian indicators are moving in the positive. While earnings are expected to be good this year and it may be said that most of it may have been already discounted in the current price, it must be noted that no other asset class is doing as well and thus money is flowing into equities,” said Jain. He however pointed that intermittent corrections may come in when inflation level goes up or on imposition of trading tariff barriers.

Pandey said that while earnings growth had bottomed out in the quarter ended September 2017, it will move up now. “In this quarter, the results have been more in line with expectations and the topline and bottomline may grow by around 10 per cent. This should further improve from here.”

He further added that while some under-performing sectors such as IT have started to do well and are expected to do well in FY19, the banking sector may also witness improvement on the back of resolution of cases in NCLT, even as their treasury incomes are likely to be muted.

