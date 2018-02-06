Markets LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty tank over 3% in opening trade in line with global markets; make mild recovery

The Sensex and Nifty witnessed a sharp fall today with the Sensex opening down 1,240.45 points at 33,516.71, while the NSE Nifty was down 369.60 points in opening trade.
Nifty was at 10,295 down 371 points or 3.48 per cent in the pre-opening session. The rupee opened lower at 64.36 against the US dollar, down 29 paise or 0.46 percent from the previous settlement.
US S&P 500 futures tumbled as much as 2.5 per cent to 4-month lows in Asian trade Tuesday as the sell-off triggered by worries about inflation showed no sign of abating. Nikkei was trading 5.2 per cent down, Hang Seng was down 4.3 per cent. Follow our LIVE blog as we get you latest updates from the markets following a global meltdown of sorts.
- Feb 6, 2018 at 10:08 amDow stock market has lost $1 trillion in value in the first five days of February. BSE lost more than 2000 points in 4 trading sessions! Who is losing? The big investors? Generally not. Its the small middle investors, who hope to make big gains through "gambling"! Finance capital or worse, fic ious capital, attracts your hard earned money p ers. Stock exchange might have developed through Industrial Capital but now murders it! Do you know, the Indian industry is working at 70 of it's capability, as there are no markets for the products, while the stock market is soaring! Incidentally, the present government is sucking out every penny out of your pocket, further destroying the market's capability to absorb the products! Stop daydreaming and save your hard earned money!Reply
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd slump as much as 9.9 pct to Rs 356.5, lowest since March, 2016. Stock posted its biggest intraday percent loss since November, 2016. Tata Motors on Monday reported a surge in quarterly profit, driven by higher sales at its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business after an exceptionally weak quarter a year earlier.
A finance ministry official has reacted to the sell-off:
The official says cannot attribute domestic share market fall to LTCG Tax Levy alone. The official also says that the domestic share market is mimicking the weakness in global equity markets and hoped that it stabilies soon. - CNBCTV18
UR Bhat, the Managing Director of Dalton Capital Advisors, speaks to Bloomberg Quint on the bloodbath on Dalal Street. Bhat says more moeny will come into the Indian markets post 10-15 per cent correction.
'Prospects of interest rate hikes in the US is creating concerns in global markets. 10,000 is very important support for Nifty... don't think it will break. Don't think there is any need to worry so much,' Bhat says.
The temporary revivial, it appears, has failed to hold. Sensex falls over 1,000 points, Nifty is down more than 300 points.
Markets are tanking but the good news is that this sell off is temporary. Stock markets are now back to where they were just two weeks ago on January 16, 2019. Read more of what ORF's Sanjeev Ahluwalia has to say.
The rupee dropped by 29 paise to trade at 64.36 against the US dollar on frenetic dollar demand from importers and banks. Dealers said early losses in domestic equity markets and fresh foreign fund outflows weighed on the rupee. On Monday, the rupee had ended with a mere fall of one paisa at Rs 64.07 against the American currency.
According to CNBC-TV18, the NSE advance-decline ratio improved to 1:21 from an opening level of 1:42; The BSE advance-decline ratio improved to 1:12. The advance-decline ratio is the ratio of stocks that are gaining to stocks declining.
Indian markets - Sensex and Nifty - amde a mild recovery from the opening lows. Sensex recovered 400 points while Nifty recovered 140 points.
On Monday, Finance Minister Jaitley said the market fall was not in reaction to the Union Budget presented on February 1. "It is not due to the Budget or the LTCG. Dow Jones has also fallen by over two per cent," Jaitley told reporters on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.
In the banking sector, HDFC Bank shed more than Rs 15000 crore in market cap while Kotak Mahindra Bank's market cap was down over Rs 5000 crore today. IndusInd Bank market cap down more than Rs 3,000 crore today
On the NSE 500, there are just two stocks trading in the green -- Religare Enterprises and Gujarat Gas
Among the biggest losers in opening trade are Tata Motors - down 6.59 per cent, India Bulls Housing Finance - down 5 per cent, Axis Bank - down 4.67 per cent, Hindalco - down 4.18 per cent and Yes Bank - down 4.05 per cent.
The Sensex opened down 1,240.45 points at 33,516.71; while the NSE Nifty opened down 369.60 points in opening trade.