Markets LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty tank over 3% in opening trade in line with global markets; make mild recovery

Sensex, Nifty LIVE updates: People react to the fall in the market near Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday. Express Photo by Janak Rathod, February 2, 2018, Mumbai. Sensex, Nifty LIVE updates: People react to the fall in the market near Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday. Express Photo by Janak Rathod, February 2, 2018, Mumbai.

The Sensex and Nifty witnessed a sharp fall today with the Sensex opening down 1,240.45 points at 33,516.71, while the NSE Nifty was down 369.60 points in opening trade.

Nifty was at 10,295 down 371 points or 3.48 per cent in the pre-opening session. The rupee opened lower at 64.36 against the US dollar, down 29 paise or 0.46 percent from the previous settlement.

US S&P 500 futures tumbled as much as 2.5 per cent to 4-month lows in Asian trade Tuesday as the sell-off triggered by worries about inflation showed no sign of abating. Nikkei was trading 5.2 per cent down, Hang Seng was down 4.3 per cent. Follow our LIVE blog as we get you latest updates from the markets following a global meltdown of sorts.

