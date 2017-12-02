Markets ignore higher GDP, Sensex down 316 points

Stock markets on Friday plunged further amid continuing concerns over a widening fiscal deficit (Express photo/Ganesh Shirsekar/File) Stock markets on Friday plunged further amid continuing concerns over a widening fiscal deficit (Express photo/Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

Ignoring the recovery in the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate, stock markets on Friday plunged further amid continuing concerns over a widening fiscal deficit.

The 30-share benchmark Sensex, after scaling a high of 33,300.81 in early deals, slipped into the negative zone to touch 32,797.78, before settling at 32,832.94, down 316.41 points, or 0.95 per cent. This was its weakest closing since November 15, when it had finished at 32,760.44. The 50-issue NSE Nifty too fell below the 10,200-mark and hit a low of 10,108.55 before finishing 104.75 points, or 1.02 per cent down at 10,121.80.

The Sensex recorded a fall of 846.30 points, or 2.51 per cent, during the week. The NSE Nifty lost 267.90 points, or 2.57 per cent. “Despite data pointing to an improvement in the macro- economic environment, participants remained cautious and chose to sell stocks in the latter half of the trading day,” said Karthikraj Lakshmanan, senior fund manager – Equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.

“The worst performer of the week was PSU banks which declined by 6 per cent on account of profit booking after the recapitalisation led rally. Sectors like pharma, IT and metals declined by 2-3 per cent for the week,” Vinod Nair, head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

Reversing a five-quarter slide in the GDP growth, the economy bounced back from a three-year low to expand by 6.3 per cent in July-September as manufacturing revved up and businesses adjusted to the new GST tax regime, data released after market hours Thursday showed. “Despite data pointing to an improvement in the macro-economic environment, participants remained cautious and chose to sell stocks in the latter half of the trading day. Both the Sensex and the Nifty finally closed the day with losses of over 0.50 per cent,” Lakshmanan said.

Investors remained risk-averse as India’s fiscal deficit at the end of October hit 96.1 per cent of the budget estimate for 2017-18. Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth net Rs 1,500.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,202.57 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data.

Small and mid-cap indices fell 1.16 per cent and 0.95 per cent in Friday’s session, respectively. The session saw buying in select auto stocks such as Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor and Ashok Leyland, buoyed by encouraging sales data for November. Adani Ports suffered the most by diving 3 per cent, followed by

Bajaj Auto 2.99 per cent despite the company reporting a 21 per cent rise in total sales in November.

Other big losers were Bharti Airtel (2.74 per cent), Sun Pharma (2.59 per cent), SBI (2.47 per cent), Dr Reddy’s (2.44 per cent), Tata Steel (2.08 per cent), HUL (1.71 per cent), Infosys (1.69 per cent), Power Grid (1.51 per cent), Coal India (1.43 per cent), RIL (1.38 per cent), Tata Motors (1.36 per cent), HDFC LTD (1.11 per cent) and Hero MotoCorp (0.97 per cent). Among BSE sectoral indices, realty dropped by 1.99 per cent followed by metal 1.75 per cent, infrastructure 1.63 per cent, oil & gas 1.47 per cent, PSU 1.46 per cent, teck 1.43 per cent, power 1.38 per cent, IT 1.29 per cent and auto 0.99 per cent.

