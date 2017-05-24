Market falls for 2nd day, Sensex tumbles ahead of F&O expiry

The 50-share NSE Nifty regained the key 9,400-mark to touch a high of 9,431.90, but failed to hold on to the crucial level and settled down 25.60 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 9,360.55. The 50-share NSE Nifty regained the key 9,400-mark to touch a high of 9,431.90, but failed to hold on to the crucial level and settled down 25.60 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 9,360.55.

Markets reeled for the second day as the Sensex today logged a fall of 64 points to end at 30,302, with no let-up in selling by foreign investors amid profit- booking at higher levels amid mixed global cues. May derivatives contracts are set to expire tomorrow, which also held back investors.

The 30-share Sensex settled the session lower by 63.61 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 30,301.64. The barometer had lost 205.72 points in the previous session after investors took profit amid volatile global cues in the aftermath of a terror attack in the UK.

Sentiment remained volatile after the Indian Army carried out fire assaults on Pakistan posts across the Line of Control (LoC), traders said.

