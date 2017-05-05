Market at new high: MFs outperform index, but new entrants should expect realistic returns

While mutual funds have generated high returns in last 3 years, experts say that the investment approach at current levels need to be different as the markets are slightly expensive. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) While mutual funds have generated high returns in last 3 years, experts say that the investment approach at current levels need to be different as the markets are slightly expensive. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

On Thursday, the 30-stock benchmark Sensex at the BSE closed at 30,126. It has registered 26 per cent growth since May 16, 2014, when Narendra Modi led NDA emerged victorious in the General Elections of 2014. During the same period the BSE 100 index rose 35 per cent while the BSE 200 gained 43 per cent.

The mid and small cap indices jumped 94 and 98 per cent respectively in the three year period. If that seems great, note this: the top 5 diversified equity schemes by performance (those with assets under management of over Rs 500 crore) generated absolute returns between 88 per cent and and 125 per cent; top 5 mid and small cap schemes generated absolute returns between 147 per cent and 180 per cent. This clearly shows the kind of out-performance generated by the professionals in the investment business, thereby making a case for retail investors to leave the investment job with the fund managers rather than taking direct exposure. However, investment advisors feel that new investors entering the market through mutual funds in the hope of similar performance in the near future need to be realistic about the return expectation and therefore should elongate their investment horizon.

“Investors coming into equities tracking the past performance have expectation of high return in the short-term and that’s where they go wrong. If one is making an entry now, he needs to have a longer time horizon of 7-10 years and should enter through the SIP route to take the benefit of cost averaging over a period of time,” said Vishal Dhawan, founder, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

Mutual fund outperformance

According to data from myplexus.com, the top-5 diversified equity schemes (with AUM of over Rs 500 crore) generated compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) between 23.5 per cent and 31.2 per cent over the last three years. The top-5 mid and small cap schemes generated significant outperformance with 3-year CAGR between 35 per cent and 41 per cent. Even the top-5 hybrid equity oriented schemes generated a 3-year CAGR between 18.5 per cent and 20.3 per cent.

While a large number of investors capitalised on the growth route offered by mutual funds over the last three years as domestic inflow into equity mutual funds between April 2014 and March 2017 amounted to Rs 1,94,738 crore (more than the inflow by foreign portfolio investors in the same period), there are many who stayed on the sidelines and are still reluctant to participate in the equity growth story. The general dilemma is either of the two — equity investment is risky and the market has gone too high now for them to make an entry.

Experts tracking mutual funds for more than 15 years say investors were in similar dilemma in 2006-07 when Sensex jumped from levels of 10,000 in 2006 to 20,000 in December 2007. With Sensex breaching each milestone in that period, they felt that the market was over valued.

While a look at the growth of benchmark indices in the past shows such concerns did not hold true, there is also a broad sense in the market that the current rally is very different from the past. As the rally is driven by domestic retail investment, there is less likelihood of sharp volatility in the market on account of FPI outflows as seen in the past.

“The market is very different now and the growth momentum is completely different, driven by retail money. Indian retail investors are as big investors as the FPIs and so even if FPIs pull out, the retail SIP money continues to flow in, thereby providing inherent strength for future movement. I don’t think that there is a possibility of 50 per cent fall in markets now as in the past,” said Prasunjit Mukherjee, CEO of Plexus Management Services, a mutual fund research and advisory firm.

Some feel that the market will continue to grow even from current levels as bluechip companies have not fully participated in the current rally and it has been mostly a mid and small cap rally. Several large cap companies have underperformed in the current rally and once they start to do well, there will be a fresh push, said a market expert.

How to invest now?

While mutual funds have generated high returns over the last three years, experts say that the investment approach at current levels need to be different as the markets are slightly expensive. “While investors clearly need to define an elongated time horizon of 7-10 years, SIPs are the best mode of investing. Investors can also go for schemes that do automatic asset allocation and keep shuffling the equity portion depending upon market condition,” said Dhawan.

He further added that lumpsum investments meant for equity investment need to be done through systematic transfer plans where the amount gets initially invested into a liquid scheme and over a period of 12-months, gradually gets invested into equity scheme. While there is also a risk that investors may move their debt investment component into equities for want of higher returns, many feel that one should not move away from the asset allocation path and the equity investment should depend upon the profile of the investor i.e the age and the financial profile of the investor.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now