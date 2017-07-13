M-cap of BSE-listed companies at record high of over Rs 130 lakh crore

Prominent gainers in the Sensex kitty were ICICI Bank, ITC Ltd, L&T and Sun Pharma, gaining by up to 1.69 per cent. (Representational photo) Prominent gainers in the Sensex kitty were ICICI Bank, ITC Ltd, L&T and Sun Pharma, gaining by up to 1.69 per cent. (Representational photo)

Total market valuation of all listed companies on BSE rose to a lifetime high of over Rs 130 lakh crore today as the Sensex went past the 32,000-mark for the first time ever by gaining 232 points. At close of trade on Thursday, market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE listed firms surged to Rs 1,30,91,755 crore (over USD 2 trillion). There are over 5,200 companies listed on BSE, of which 2,885 are actively traded. “The Sensex touched the psychological 32000 mark on July 13 aided by expectations of a rate cut, good monsoons and overcoming the fears of disruption due to introduction of GST, said Deepak Jasani, Head – Retail Research at HDFC Securities. The 30-share index touched its all-time high of 32,091.52 and ended 232.56 points higher at 32,037.38. In past four days, the index has gained 676.75 points.

From the 30-share index, 25 ended with gains. ITC emerged as the top gainer by rising 3.03 per cent.

“June was a month where the markets did not see any fireworks. But the rain god’s blessings, record low inflation, and so far a smooth GST transition seem to have brought the bulls back in July,” said Kunj Bansal, Executive Director & CIO Equity, Centrum Wealth Management Ltd.

“The markets don’t like uncertainty and now that GST is live and the de-stocking which made everyone sanguine on the quarter’s results could be also be largely behind us,” Bansal said further.

At the BSE, 1,299 stocks advanced, while 1,425 declined and 161 remained unchanged.

Over 150 stocks touched their 52-week high on BSE on Thursday.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App