Listing day: BSE closes at 32.65 per cent premium

Shares of BSE Ltd, the first Indian stock exchange to get listed on another exchange, soared as much as 49 per cent on their market debut on the NSE’s platform on Friday and closed at a premium of 32.65 per cent over the initial public offering (IPO) price.

After listing at Rs 1,085, up 34.61 per cent from the issue price of Rs 806 per share, the BSE shares ended the first day of trading at Rs 1,069.20, a sharp gain of 32.65 per cent. In intra-day, the scrip skyrocketed as much as 48.88 per cent to touch a high of Rs 1,200 a share. Over 1.5 crore shares of the exchange were traded on the NSE during the day.

BSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan promised that the exchange would stay focussed on a high level of compliance even after listing. “This is a culmination of 10 year long process of getting BSE listed. The BSE was largely owned by brokers. Now the traditional brokers own less than 30 per cent of the exchange and 70 per cent is public holding,” Chauhan said.

BSE chairman Sudhakar Rao said he was now looking forward to the NSE getting listed on the BSE’s platform. Sebi’s rules do not allow self-listing of a stock exchange. The BSE IPO was 51 times subscribed.