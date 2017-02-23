Key Indian equity market indices open higher

On a negative note, Nasdaq closed in red, down by 0.09 per cent while FTSE 100 was up by 0.38 per cent at the closing on Wednesday. (Source: File Photo) On a negative note, Nasdaq closed in red, down by 0.09 per cent while FTSE 100 was up by 0.38 per cent at the closing on Wednesday. (Source: File Photo)

Taking a cue from positive investments sentiment, the key Indian equity market indices opened higher on Thursday. The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 28,864.71 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 28,927.67 points. Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 28,936.78 points, up by 72.07 points, or 0.25 per cent. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 8,926.90 points, was quoting at 8,943.75 points, up by 16.85 points or 0.19 per cent. On Wednesday, despite a volatile trade session, the Indian equities markets closed on a positive note, as healthy global cues buoyed investors sentiments. However, outflow of foreign funds and caution ahead of crucial economic events capped gains.

Investors were anxious before the release of US Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) minutes as well as derivatives expiry.

The Sensex surged by 103.12 points or 0.36 per cent in Wednesday’s closing. In the day’s trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 28,963.52 points and a low of 28,789.30 points. The Nifty, too was up by 19.05 points or 0.21 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a negative trend. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading in red, down 0.24 per cent, Hang Seng down by 0.47 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi was in red, down by 0.03 per cent.

China’s Shanghai Composite index was quoting in red, slipped by 0.34 per cent.

On a negative note, Nasdaq closed in red, down by 0.09 per cent while FTSE 100 was up by 0.38 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.