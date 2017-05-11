Key Indian equity market indices open higher

The boost in market sentiments came after the IMD forecast an average monsoon with 100 per cent rainfall for 2017 from an earlier prediction of 96 per cent. (Representational Image) The boost in market sentiments came after the IMD forecast an average monsoon with 100 per cent rainfall for 2017 from an earlier prediction of 96 per cent. (Representational Image)

Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher. The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 30,248.17 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 30,309.71 points. Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 30,311.95 points, up by 63.78 points, or 0.21 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 9,407.30 points, was quoting at 9,433.75 points, up by 26.45 points or 0.28 per cent. Both indices had closed at new highs on Wednesday, as the India Meteorological Department predicted healthy monsoon rains.

The boost in market sentiments came after the IMD forecast an average monsoon with 100 per cent rainfall for 2017 from an earlier prediction of 96 per cent. According to market observers, healthy buying in automobile, FMCG and healthcare stocks, too, supported the upward trajectory.

The Sensex was up by 314.92 points or 1.05 percent at the Wednesday’s closing. In the day’s trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 30,271.60 points and a low of 29,987.44 points. The Nifty too, was up by 90.45 points or 0.97 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a positive trend. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is trading in green, up by 0.21 per cent, Hang Seng was up by 0.24 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi was up by 0.78 per cent. In contrast, China’s Shanghai Composite index was quoting in red, down by 0.48 per cent. Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.14 per cent while FTSE 100 was up by 0.58 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

